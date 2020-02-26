February 26, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $5.87 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, Others and Consolidation, and Asset & Capital Recovery.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019