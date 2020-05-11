Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, a Director at Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report), Sheldon Bonovitz, sold shares of CMCSA for $571.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $47.75 and a one-year low of $31.71. Currently, Comcast has an average volume of 21.76M. CMCSA’s market cap is $167 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.57, reflecting a -16.8% downside.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.