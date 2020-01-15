Comcast (CMCSA) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.28, close to its 52-week high of $47.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 66.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.67, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.83 billion and net profit of $3.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.85 billion and had a net profit of $2.51 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

