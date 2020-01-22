Comcast (CMCSA) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Buy rating on Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report) on January 20 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Altice Usa, and ViacomCBS.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.62, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.74 and a one-year low of $34.67. Currently, Comcast has an average volume of 19.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.