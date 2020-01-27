Comcast (CMCSA) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 24, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is ranked #2936 out of 5859 analysts.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.44, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.4 billion and net profit of $3.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.85 billion and had a net profit of $2.51 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.