Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Koppers Holdings, and Woodward.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbus Mckinnon with a $32.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbus Mckinnon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and net profit of $15.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a GAAP net loss of $782K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.