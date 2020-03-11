Colony Capital (CLNY) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Colony Capital (CLNY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Colony Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Colony Capital has an average volume of 2.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLNY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate and Investment Management, Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), Other Equity and Debt, and Investment Management.