Collplant Holdings (CLGN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings (CLGN – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 44.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Collplant Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on Collplant Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $823K and GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $606K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 million.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of medical products for tissue repair, initially for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. The company’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, CollPlant Surgical Matrix. Collplant Holdings was founded by in June 2004 and is headquartered in Ness-Ziona, Israel.