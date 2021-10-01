Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intricon (IIN)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Semler Scientific, and Motus Gi Holdings.

Intricon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.16 and a one-year low of $11.63. Currently, Intricon has an average volume of 37.48K.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.