Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Immersion (IMMR)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Immersion (IMMR – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Immersion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Immersion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.16 million and net profit of $2.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.83 million.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The company offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.