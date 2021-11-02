Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on SWK Holdings (SWKH)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Semler Scientific, and Motus Gi Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SWK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

SWK Holdings’ market cap is currently $242.9M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.