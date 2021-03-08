Colliers Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Biolase (BIOL)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Biolase (BIOL – Research Report) on January 12 and set a price target of $1.15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Biolase has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, which is a 163.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biolase’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.54 million and net profit of $12K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems performs soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.