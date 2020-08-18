Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy on Lantern Pharma Shares, Sees 115% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Thursday, Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)with a price target of $24, which represents a potential upside of 115% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Kyle Bauser has a yearly average return of 0.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Bauser has a -10.0% average return when recommending LTRN, and is ranked #4587 out of 6897 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Lantern Pharma, Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 119.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $24.50.