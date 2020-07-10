Colliers Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Pixelworks (PXLW)

Uncategorized

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) on May 1 and set a price target of $6.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.12.

Pixelworks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.23 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, Pixelworks has an average volume of 420.9K.

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in design, development, and marketing of visual display processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits solutions for video applications. It also offers solutions for advanced media processing, and the delivery and streaming of video. The company was founded in 1997 by Robert Y. Greenberg and Allen H. Alley and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.