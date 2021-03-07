Colliers Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Immersion (IMMR)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Immersion (IMMR – Research Report) on March 5 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Immersion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Immersion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.6 million and net profit of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMMR in relation to earlier this year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The company offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.