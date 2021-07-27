Colliers Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Trxade Group (MEDS)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Trxade Group (MEDS – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Trxade Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.82 and a one-year low of $3.10. Currently, Trxade Group has an average volume of 5.52M.

Trxade Group, Inc. provides an on-line platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. It operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services; provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.