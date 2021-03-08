Colliers Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC – Research Report) on January 27 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln Edu with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.99 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Lincoln Edu has an average volume of 157.2K.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.