Colliers Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Gaia (GAIA)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #3564 out of 7727 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaia with a $16.67 average price target, which is a 70.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.06 and a one-year low of $8.91. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 59.25K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.