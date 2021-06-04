Colliers Securities Believes Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Performant Financial (PFMT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.11, close to its 52-week high of $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Chembio Diagnostics, and Motus Gi Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performant Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.12 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Performant Financial has an average volume of 3.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.