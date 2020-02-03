February 3, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CLResearch Report), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.93, close to its 52-week high of $76.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Hold with an average price target of $75.30, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $63.23B and has a P/E ratio of 27.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -195.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition segments.

