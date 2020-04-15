Colfax (CFX) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Colfax (CFX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colfax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.57, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.30 and a one-year low of $12.23. Currently, Colfax has an average volume of 1.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Medical Technology; and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices with a broad range of products used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD.