Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

Coherus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.