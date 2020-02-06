Coherent (COHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Coherent (COHR – Research Report), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.00, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Coherent’s market cap is currently $3.61B and has a P/E ratio of 67.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHR in relation to earlier this year.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments.