Cognizant (CTSH) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo upgraded Cognizant (CTSH – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 79.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $497 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.