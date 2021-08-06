Cognex (CGNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Cognex (CGNX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $97.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cognex’s market cap is currently $16.1B and has a P/E ratio of 71.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.