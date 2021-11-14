Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Has a New Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on November 10, Christopher Liu from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cogent Biosciences (COGT – Research Report) and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Liu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Liu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and Nurix Therapeutics.

Cogent Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, implying a 121.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Cogent Biosciences’ market cap is currently $418.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.28.

