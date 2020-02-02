Coffee Holding Co (JVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 31, Stephen Anderson from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Coffee Holding Co (JVA – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Good Times Restaurants, and Del Taco Restaurants.

Coffee Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Coffee Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $282.3K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $314.7K.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.