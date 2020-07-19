Coeur Mining (CDE) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 17, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining (CDE – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coeur Mining with a $6.79 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $173 million and GAAP net loss of $11.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.