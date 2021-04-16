Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on April 12, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Codiak BioSciences with a $34.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $7.90. Currently, Codiak BioSciences has an average volume of 140.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDAK in relation to earlier this year.

Codiak BioSciences Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of exosome-based therapeutics aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, including oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease, infectious disease and rare disease.