Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, a Director at Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), David B. Weinberg, sold shares of KO for $22.7M.

In addition to David B. Weinberg, 2 other KO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $60.14 and a one-year low of $36.28. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 11.86M. KO’s market cap is $195 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.54, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.05M worth of KO shares and purchased $76.89K worth of KO shares. The insider sentiment on Coca-Cola has been neutral according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.