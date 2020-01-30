Coca-Cola (KO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley gave Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.01, close to its 52-week high of $57.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $60.83 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.87 and a one-year low of $44.42. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 10.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KO in relation to earlier this year.

