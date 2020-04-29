April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

By Carrie Williams

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEPResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6170 out of 6517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $45.26 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $18.21B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.54.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

