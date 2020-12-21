Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on June 15, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP – Research Report), with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.95, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $21.48B and has a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.