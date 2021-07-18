Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.69, close to its 52-week high of $63.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners with a $66.66 average price target, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ market cap is currently $27.67B and has a P/E ratio of 45.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.