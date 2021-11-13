Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 30.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics with a $15.00 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Co-Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.36 million and net profit of $9.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.04 million and had a net profit of $15.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CODX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.