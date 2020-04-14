CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, Magellan Midstream, and Pembina Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNX Midstream Partners is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CNX Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.5 million and net profit of $48.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.82 million and had a net profit of $42.55 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It operates its business through the following segments: Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. The Anchor Systems segment includes four primary midstream systems such as, the McQuay System, the Majorsville System, the Mamont System and Shirley-Penns System. The Additional Systems segment includes several gathering systems primarily located in the wet gas regions of its acreage. The company was founded on May 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.