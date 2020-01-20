CNO Financial (CNO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on CNO Financial (CNO – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CNO Financial with a $22.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.30 and a one-year low of $14.01. Currently, CNO Financial has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn.