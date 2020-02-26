CNH Industrial (CNHI) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Buy rating on CNH Industrial (CNHI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.81, close to its 52-week low of $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CNH Industrial with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Based on CNH Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.21 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain and Financial Services.