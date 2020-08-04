CMS Energy (CMS) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.21.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 61.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CMS Energy with a $60.83 average price target, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.17 and a one-year low of $46.03. Currently, CMS Energy has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMS in relation to earlier this year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment is comprised of the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution and sale of natural gas The Enterprises segment engages primarily in domestic independent power production, marketing of independent power production and the development and operation of renewable generation. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, MI.