December 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

CMB International Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on iHuman (IH)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, CMB International Securities from CMB International Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on iHuman (IHResearch Report) and a price target of $26.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iHuman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.45.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iHuman Inc is a childhood edutainment company in China. The edutainment products include interactive and self-directed learning applications and learning materials and smart learning devices. The subjects covered are literacy and reading, English, mathematics and critical thinking, chinese learning, music and painting among others.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019