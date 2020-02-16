Cloudflare (NET) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on February 14, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudflare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.88, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Cloudflare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.02 million.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace.