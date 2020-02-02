Clorox (CLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Clorox (CLX – Research Report) on January 29 and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.7% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Monster Beverage, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $157.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $166.90 and a one-year low of $144.12. Currently, Clorox has an average volume of 919.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLX in relation to earlier this year.

The Clorox Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.