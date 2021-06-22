Clipper Realty (CLPR) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

In a report issued on June 3, Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clipper Realty (CLPR – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and LTC Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clipper Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, implying a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.16 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Clipper Realty has an average volume of 98.52K.

Clipper Realty, Inc. is a real estate company, which engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning multifamily residential and commercial properties. It includes Tribera House, Flatbush gardens, Aspen property, Livingston Street, and Columbia Heights. The company was founded by Sam Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.