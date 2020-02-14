Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 39.9% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cleveland-Cliffs with a $10.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $6.59. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average volume of 9.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLF in relation to earlier this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. is an iron ore mining company. It supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. It operates through the following segments: Mining & Pelletizing and Metallics.