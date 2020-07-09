Cleaves Securities Thinks FLEX LNG’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on July 7, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG – Research Report), with a price target of NOK96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 50.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FLEX LNG with a $10.23 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.88 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, FLEX LNG has an average volume of 36.24K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.