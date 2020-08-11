Cleaves Securities Remains a Buy on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Bulkers with a $25.75 average price target, an 85.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.80 and a one-year low of $12.50. Currently, Scorpio Bulkers has an average volume of 298.4K.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.