Cleaves Securities Remains a Buy on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF – Research Report) on March 5 and set a price target of NOK49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 28.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avance Gas Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.35.

Based on Avance Gas Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.