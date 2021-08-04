Cleaves Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Diana Shipping (DSX)

In a report issued on July 23, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Diana Shipping (DSX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diana Shipping with a $6.27 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diana Shipping’s market cap is currently $373.5M and has a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.