Cleaves Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

In a report issued on August 14, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report), with a price target of $3.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Bulk Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.93, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.80 price target.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.39 million and GAAP net loss of $20.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.99 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.