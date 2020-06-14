Cleaves Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Gaslog (GLOG)

In a report issued on June 11, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gaslog (GLOG – Research Report), with a price target of $3.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gaslog with a $5.45 average price target.

Based on Gaslog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and GAAP net loss of $51.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.95 million.

GasLog Ltd. is engaged in the ownership, operation and management of vessels in the LNG market, providing maritime services for the transportation of LNG and LNG vessel management services. It operates its business through its subsidiary GasLog LNG Services Ltd., which provides vessel management services, including crewing, training, maintenance, regulatory and classification compliance and health, safety, security and environment. The company was founded on July 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Monaco.